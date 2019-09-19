Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

With three home runs in as many games, Gurriel is now up to 30 on the season, becoming the third Astros player to reach that mark. The 35-year-old has enjoyed one of the more notable power spikes of any player in the majors in 2019, as he's now just four homers shy of matching his output from the prior three seasons combined.