Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gurriel isn't starting Thursday's regularly scheduled game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gurriel finished Wednesday's suspended game by going 1-for-5 with a run, but he'll get a breather for the regularly scheduled matchup. Niko Goodrum will start at first base and bat seventh.
