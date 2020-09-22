Gurriel acknowledged still feeling pain in a hand injury he suffered while sliding into second base Sept. 12, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Gurriel wears wrap around the hand which he says contributes to problems gripping the bat. Even before the injury, his production dropped off during September. For the month, he's 11-for-68 with a .169 on-base percentage over 71 plate appearances. His OPS has dropped 164 points since the end of August.