Greinke (3-1) yielded three runs on a walk and seven hits over seven innings Friday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Rangers.

Greinke has now given up at least three runs in four straight starts but Friday's win was his longest outing since April 23. The veteran righty never really settled into a groove against the Rangers, allowing a run in the third, fourth and seventh frames. He's sporting a 40:11 K:BB and a 4.18 ERA through 51.2 innings on the year. Greinke is projected to take the mound in Oakland next week.