Greinke took a no-decision Friday when he worked six scoreless innings in an extra-innings loss to Oakland. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five.

Greinke was cruising when he was removed after 84 pitches. Endurance was an issue earlier in the season for Greinke, but he had thrown 83 pitches in his previous start and held the A's in check Friday. It was a curious decision by manager Dusty Baker, who had rejiggered his starting rotation to have Greinke start Friday's series opener against Oakland, a series the manager described as meaningful. Greinke's next start comes Tuesday at home against San Francisco.