Puk hit one batter but pitched a scoreless third of an inning to earn the save in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Manager Mark Kotsay had originally called upon Lou Trivino to close out the game with the Athletics leading 5-2 coming into the ninth. Trivino struggled immensely, giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk, including a home run to Nathaniel Lowe to nearly blow the save. Puk came on in relief with runners on first and second and proceeded to hit a batter before inducing a hard groundout to third for the final out of the game with the bases loaded. It was Puk's first career save. Trivino's 6.83 ERA is unsuitable for a closer and Puk could be the man who steps in to replace him if there is a changing of the guard in Oakland's bullpen.