Puk hasn't allowed an earned run and has posted an 11:3 K:BB over the 10.1 innings covering his last six appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas,

The one asterisk attached to that sample is noteworthy -- Puk actually yielded five runs July 3 against Sacramento, but none were earned. His other five appearances during that span have been completely scoreless, and with just a trio of free passes, the big left-hander at least seems to have gotten a temporary grip on his control problems. However, given he still carries a 7.31 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 28.1 innings with the Aviators, it appears likely the A's will need to see a more extended stretch of effective pitching before considering a promotion.