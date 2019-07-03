Brooks was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The move clears a spot for Blake Treinen (shoulder) to return from the injured list. Brooks has been unremarkable at best this season, posting a 5.01 ERA in 50.1 innings. It's unclear if that will be enough for another team to pick him up as a fifth starter or a long reliever.

