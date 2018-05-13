Triggs allowed six runs on six hits in 4.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He struck out six and walked four in the no decision.

The Yankees got to Triggs early and often. Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks hit back-to-back homers in the second inning. In the fifth, Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot and Triggs was removed after allowing two more baserunners, both of whom eventually scored. Triggs' ERA now stands at 5.31 on the season. In five of his eight starts, he's allowed two or fewer runs, but in the other three he's failed to get out of the fifth inning while allowing at least four runs. He'll look to get back on track Thursday in Toronto.