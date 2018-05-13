Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Knocked around in no decision
Triggs allowed six runs on six hits in 4.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He struck out six and walked four in the no decision.
The Yankees got to Triggs early and often. Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks hit back-to-back homers in the second inning. In the fifth, Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot and Triggs was removed after allowing two more baserunners, both of whom eventually scored. Triggs' ERA now stands at 5.31 on the season. In five of his eight starts, he's allowed two or fewer runs, but in the other three he's failed to get out of the fifth inning while allowing at least four runs. He'll look to get back on track Thursday in Toronto.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Notches third win•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Takes first defeat of season•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Quality start in win Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Roughed up Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Fans six in winning effort•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...