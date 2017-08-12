Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs third save with clean inning
Treinen struck out a batter in a clean inning for his third save Friday against Baltimore.
This marks five consecutive scoreless innings and four consecutive hitless innings for Treinen, who is finally starting to find his legs after a shaky start to his Oakland career. Look for the A's to throw Treinen into the fire throughout the rest of the season so they can see if he can become the closer of the future they hope he can be.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Pitches on third consecutive day for second save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns first save since trade•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Blows fourth save of season•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Continues impressing in loss•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Sees work for third straight day•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Dealt to Oakland in five-player trade•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...