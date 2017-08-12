Play

Treinen struck out a batter in a clean inning for his third save Friday against Baltimore.

This marks five consecutive scoreless innings and four consecutive hitless innings for Treinen, who is finally starting to find his legs after a shaky start to his Oakland career. Look for the A's to throw Treinen into the fire throughout the rest of the season so they can see if he can become the closer of the future they hope he can be.

