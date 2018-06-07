Powell (knee) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Powell has already been sidelined for 60 days, so this move is simply procedural. Paul Blackburn, who is slated to start Thursday against the Royals, was brought off the 60-day DL in a corresponding roster move. Powell is expected to begin working out with the Athletics on Friday, while a minor-league rehab assignment shouldn't be too far behind.

