Padres' Boog Powell: Latches on with Padres
Powell signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Powell spent most of the 2018 season on the shelf with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. When healthy, the 26-year-old struggled across brief stops at Triple-A (.571 OPS) and the majors (.492 OPS). The Padres already have plenty of viable outfield options, leaving Powell to serve as organizational depth.
