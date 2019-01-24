Powell signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Powell spent most of the 2018 season on the shelf with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. When healthy, the 26-year-old struggled across brief stops at Triple-A (.571 OPS) and the majors (.492 OPS). The Padres already have plenty of viable outfield options, leaving Powell to serve as organizational depth.