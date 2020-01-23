Play

Powell agreed with the Reds on a minor-league contract earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.

The 27-year-old outfielder has appeared in 59 games at the MLB level during his career, but he spent 2019 exclusively at the Triple-A level. Across 403 plate appearances with the Padres' affiliate in El Paso, Powell slashed .288/.391/.438 with eight home runs and 14 stolen bases. He'll likely get an invite to the Reds' big-league spring training before being re-routed to Triple-A Louisville once camp ends.

