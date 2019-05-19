Padres' Boog Powell: Hitting .400 in Triple-A
Powell went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
The 26-year-old has been swinging a hot bat for the Chihuahuas, as his big performance Saturday boosts his slash line up to .404/.523/.769 through 52 at-bats. It's been an impressive start, but with the Padres stacked in the outfield and Powell sporting a .262/.333/.383 slash line for his career at the big-league level, a callup for Powell still would only be likely occur in an emergency scenario.
