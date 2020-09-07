site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Boog Powell: Let go by Reds
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
at
2:38 pm ET 1 min read
Powell was released by the Reds on Monday.
After linking up with the Reds on a minor-league deal during the offseason, Powell worked as part of the 60-man roster. However, he'll now hit free agency once again. The 27-year-old hit .288/.391/.438 at Triple-A El Paso last year.
