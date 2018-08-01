Athletics' Boog Powell: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
Powell was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and sent to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Powell has been on the shelf since April 8 since suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He'll return to minor-league action after completing a rehabilitation assignment, though he'll surface in the big leagues come September when rosters expand.
More News
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Singles, scores in rehab restart•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Setback in rehab•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Laces pair of hits at Nashville•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Plays both weekend games with Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Singles, steals in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...