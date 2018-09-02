Athletics' Boog Powell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Powell was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell was removed from the 40-man roster as the Athletics made a slew of additions for September's expanded roster. The 25-year-old seemed a likely candidate to return to Oakland once rosters expanded, but he'll instead remain with the Sounds.
