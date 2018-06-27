The Athletics placed Mengden (foot) on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

The transaction is retroactive to Sunday, so Mengden will first be eligible to return July 4. The injury isn't viewed as a significant one for the right-hander, but an exact return date won't be fleshed out until he resumes throwing again. Chris Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and will start Wednesday's game against the Tigers in Mengden's stead.

