Jimenez fired two perfect innings with four strikeouts over his first two relief appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday. He also recorded a save in the latter outing.
It's a small sample, but the decision to demote Jimenez after a couple of uneven outings earlier in May appears to have been a prudent one. The right-hander has breezed through his first pair of appearances for the Aviators, and if he continues on a similar track, Jimenez could soon find himself back on the big-league roster.
