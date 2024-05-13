Jimenez fired two perfect innings with four strikeouts over his first two relief appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday. He also recorded a save in the latter outing.

It's a small sample, but the decision to demote Jimenez after a couple of uneven outings earlier in May appears to have been a prudent one. The right-hander has breezed through his first pair of appearances for the Aviators, and if he continues on a similar track, Jimenez could soon find himself back on the big-league roster.