Jimenez (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against Cleveland, giving up one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning. He didn't log a strikeout.

Jimenez was in contention for the closing role throughout the spring but it appeared as though Mason Miller would be the first to get high-leverage ninth-inning duties. However, after Miller gave up two runs in one inning of work Saturday, Jimenez was handed the ball Sunday and took the A's home for their first win of the campaign. Considering the fluid closing situation and the lack of overall save chances, fantasy managers shouldn't rely upon any of Oakland's arms for save production.