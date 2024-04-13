Jimenez blew the save Friday against the Nationals. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in one inning.

After Mason Miller collected saves in two of the three previous games, Oakland manager Mark Kotsay called upon Jimenez for the save opportunity Friday night. It didn't take long for Kotsay to regret that decision as the 30-year-old reliever allowed a solo home run to his first batter faced, Jesse Winker. Jimenez's performance in Friday's save situation only further solidifies Mason Miller's grip on the Athletics closer role.