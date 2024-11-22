The Athletics non-tendered Jimenez on Friday.

The 30-year-old Jimenez will hit free agency after spending the last three seasons with the Athletics' organization, where he split time between the majors and Triple-A Las Vegas. In 2024, he posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 24 innings in Triple-A while registering a 4.91 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 25.2 frames in the majors. Jimenez should garner interest from teams looking to add right-handed pitching out of the bullpen.