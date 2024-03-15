Jimenez, who fired a scoreless sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts in a Cactus League loss to the Cubs on Thursday, owns a 1-1 record, 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 5.2 innings over six appearances this spring.

The right-hander hasn't been scored upon in five of his exhibition outings, only slipping up against the Brewers last Friday by allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk over one inning. Jimenez has garnered three wins, 12 saves and 11 holds across 59 appearances over the last two seasons with the Athletics, despite dealing with some injuries over that span. If he remains healthy, the 30-year-old should be in line for a heavy workload, one that could include more save opportunities than he's seen previously if manager Mark Kotsay decides to have him split closing duties occasionally with Mason Miller.