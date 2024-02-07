Jimenez is viewed by A's general manager David Forst as the most experienced late-inning candidate vying for the team's closer role this spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez will enter 2024 with 61 major-league appearances, which have encompassed 59 innings. The right-hander has converted 12 of 16 save chances and also recorded 11 holds in that span, generating a solid 3.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in the process. Forst adds that journeyman Trevor Gott, who signed a one-year deal in December, is also under consideration for some ninth-inning opportunities, while Mason Miller, who's worked almost exclusively as a starter in his three-year professional career thus far, is considered to have excellent stuff for the role and is firmly in contention for it as well.