Jimenez (1-1) was charged with a loss and a blown save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on a hit and two walks over one-third of an inning.

Jimenez was entrusted with preserving a 2-1 lead when he entered in the sixth inning, but he immediately worked himself into trouble by allowing the first three hitters he faced to reach safely via a single and a pair of walks. Jimenez would go on to surrender back-to-back RBI sacrifice flies to allow the Cardinals to pull ahead by a run, which would prove the final margin of victory. The normally reliable right-hander has been a bit more vulnerable than usual of late, being saddled with blown saves in two of his last three outings while giving up a total of three runs on four hits over 2.2 innings in the entirety of that span.