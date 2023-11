The Athletics selected Hernaiz to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Hernaiz was acquired from the Orioles last winter as part of the Cole Irvin trade and went on to post an encouraging .321/.386/.456 batting line with nine homers and five steals in 131 games this past season between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. The 22-year-old infielder is now protected from selection in next month's Rule 5 Draft and could make his MLB debut in early 2024.