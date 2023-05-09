Acevedo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Tuesday.
He's no longer part of the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. Acevedo was effective for the A's last season but holds a 10.61 ERA in nine appearances in 2023.
