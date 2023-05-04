Acevedo was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This is part of a line change in the Oakland bullpen, with Rico Garcia, Austin Pruitt and Spencer Patton all getting the call from Triple-A Las Vegas. Acevedo had struggled to a 10.61 ERA and 1.93 WHIP through 9.1 innings of relief this season for the A's.
