Acevedo (back), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, allowed an earned run on two hits over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Angels on Thursday. He struck out two.
Acevedo enjoyed a successful return from the IL overall, as manager Mark Kotsay offered him anything but a soft landing when he called on the right-hander to handle a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning. Acevedo allowed just one inherited runner to score on a fielder's choice and then surrendered an Anthony Rendon RBI double in the sixth, but he also recorded swinging strikeouts of Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe during the frame. Given he handled a 25-pitch workload relatively effectively, it would seem Acevedo is ready to jump back into his usual high-volume role.
