Acevedo (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas before the end of the week, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran reliever went on the injured list with a lower-back strain back last Wednesday, so it's certainly a positive that he's already able to throw without apparent issue. Given his relief role and the fact he's been sidelined for a short period, Acevedo is likely a candidate for a brief rehab assignment.