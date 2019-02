Rodney (0-1) received the loss in Tuesday's spring game against the Angels as he allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while recording one out.

Rodney was the first pitcher out of the bullpen Tuesday but found little luck with his lone plus being a strikeout. The 41-year-old is coming off an up-and-down season in which he posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 70:32 K:BB over 64.1 innings between the Twins and Athletics.