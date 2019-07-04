Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Picks up second save
Rodney worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins on Thursday en route to his second save of the season.
The 42-year-old has found new life with Washington, as he's now turned in four straight scoreless appearances with two saves, a hold and four strikeouts since joining the Nationals at the end of June. He had a 9.42 ERA and 2.23 WHIP in 17 appearances with the A's before being released. It seems pretty clear that Rodney's the man when regular closer Sean Doolittle is unavailable.
More News
-
Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Notches first save of season•
-
Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Clean first appearance as Nat•
-
Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Contract selected by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Set to join Nationals on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Signs minor-league deal•
-
Fernando Rodney: Officially cut loose•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...