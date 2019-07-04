Rodney worked around two hits in a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins on Thursday en route to his second save of the season.

The 42-year-old has found new life with Washington, as he's now turned in four straight scoreless appearances with two saves, a hold and four strikeouts since joining the Nationals at the end of June. He had a 9.42 ERA and 2.23 WHIP in 17 appearances with the A's before being released. It seems pretty clear that Rodney's the man when regular closer Sean Doolittle is unavailable.

