Rodney worked both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, tossing two scoreless innings and recording two holds while allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out one.

The right-hander now has a 2.79 ERA with two saves and six holds in 11 appearances since joining the Nationals, although Rodney's 1.55 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings indicates how fragile his success has been. Don't be surprised if the 42-year-old loses his setup spot in front of Sean Doolittle to a trade deadline acquisition.