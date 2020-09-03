Rodney was released by the Astros on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander signed a minor-league deal at the end of July and was throwing at the team's alternate training site, but he won't be making his way to the majors. It would be Rodney's 18th major-league season if he manages to make it onto a big-league roster in the final month of the season.

