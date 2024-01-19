Watch Now:

Rodney has not given up hope of pitching in the major leagues again, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rodney will turn 47 in March and hasn't seen any action in the majors since 2019, so it would be the longest of long shots. The three-time All-Star has been pitching in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League the last few years and says he wants to continue playing until he's 50.

