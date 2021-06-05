Montas (6-5) notched the win against Colorado on Friday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two.

The right-hander was staked to an early 6-0 lead and pitched just long enough to secure his sixth win. Montas yielded a trio of runs between the third and fourth innings and threw 48 of 69 pitches for strikes. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Montas, those his two strikeouts Friday were a season low. He'll carry a 4.52 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come on the road against Kansas City on Thursday.