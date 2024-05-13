Montas allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Montas was cruising until the Giants built up a five-run rally in the fifth inning. The right-hander has made seven starts this year, and in the six where he was able to avoid injury, he's allowed two or fewer runs three times while giving up five runs in each of the other three. It averages out to a pedestrian 4.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 30 innings overall. Montas is projected for a difficult road start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.