Montas gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Montas gave up a leadoff blast to Mookie Betts in the first inning and a two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani in the third. The Reds were able to erase that damage after Montas exited, but the Dodgers rallied in the late innings. Given the opponent, this was an acceptable start from the right-hander. He's still at a pedestrian 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB through 35 innings over eight starts this season. Montas' next start is projected to come at home versus the Padres.