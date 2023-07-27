Harris (2-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Giants.

Harris followed opener Freddy Tarnok, who gave up three runs over 2.2 innings. Oakland briefly tied the game while Harris was on the mound, but he surrendered a two-run home run to Austin Slater in the sixth inning. Harris has taken the loss in five of his last seven outings, though this was the shortest one in that span. He's at a 6.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 49:23 K:BB through 56.1 innings over 12 appearances (five starts) this season. The southpaw is tentatively lined up for a challenging road matchup against the Dodgers next week.