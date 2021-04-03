Diekman gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out two for his only outs in Friday's game against the Astros.

He came in for the ninth inning with the A's trailing 6-5, so this was not a save situation, but it was a high-leverage spot nonetheless. Sergio Romo, who is Diekman's perceived top competition for saves while Trevor Rosenthal (shoulder) is out, logged a scoreless eighth inning.