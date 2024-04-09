Diekman (1-0) picked up the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing one run on zero hits and one walk in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

After shutting down Atlanta in the seventh inning, the southpaw came back out for the eighth and walked Michael Harris before exiting, only to see Drew Smith eventually issue a bases-loaded walk that stuck Diekman with a run on his ledger. He still got credit for the win after the Mets had taken the lead for good in the top of the eighth. Diekman's 8.10 ERA on the season is a bit deceptive, as he has a 1.20 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB through 3.1 innings, and he's picked up two holds in his four appearances in addition to Monday's win.