Diekman walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Edwin Diaz was unavailable after throwing 28 pitches the night before, forcing Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to get creative in the ninth. Diekman hasn't exactly been consistent lately, posting a 9.64 ERA and 2.14 WHIP through 4.2 innings in July, but he remains the team's top high-leverage option from the left side with Brooks Raley (elbow) lost for the season.