Diekman (2-2) picked up the win Monday as the Mets downed the Nationals 9-7 in 10 innings, throwing a scoreless ninth without a walk or strikeout.

The lefty made a throwing error to lead off the inning, putting James Wood at second base, but Diekman was able to prevent the Nats from walking it off before the Mets erupted for six runs in the top of the 10th. Diekman has seen a heavy workload since the beginning of June and his numbers have suffered -- through 7.2 innings over his last 12 appearances, he's stumbled to a 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB, but he does have a win, two saves and two holds during that time.