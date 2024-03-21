Diekman appears locked into a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old southpaw has pitched for four different teams over the last two seasons with mixed results, posting a 4.17 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 114.1 innings despite 143 strikeouts, as he also issued 80 walks. Diekman's numbers were much better at the end of last year with the Rays however, and the Mets are counting on that improvement to carry forward into 2024 after signing him to a one-year, $4 million contract in February. His spring results have been relatively encouraging, as he has a 7:3 K:BB through six innings while allowing two runs. Diekman figures to be the second lefty in the bullpen behind Brooks Raley, a role that should get him back to double-digit holds after he managed only eight in 2023.