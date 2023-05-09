Diekman and the Rays are set to finalize a major-league contract Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
After being released by the White Sox on Saturday, Diekman quickly found a new home with Tampa Bay. The left-hander struggled to an abysmal 7.94 ERA and 2.12 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 11.1 innings in 13 appearances with Chicago this season. Once Diekman's deal is official, he'll provide Tampa Bay with another southpaw out of the bullpen after Garrett Cleavinger recently suffered what is likely a season-ending knee injury.