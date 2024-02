Diekman signed a contract with the Mets on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Terms of the deal are not yet known, but Diekman merely needs to pass a physical for it to become official. The left-handed reliever held a 2.18 ERA and 53:25 K:BB over 45.1 innings for the Rays last season after being released by the White Sox. Diekman has a long history of control problems and swing-and-miss ability and the Mets will be hoping for more of the latter than the former in 2024.