Rays' Jake Diekman: Placed on paternity list
RotoWire Staff
May 22, 2023
12:06 pm ET
Diekman was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Diekman will be away from the team for up to three days while with his expanding family. Right-hander Zack Burdi was called up from Triple-A Durham to replace him on the major-league roster in the meantime.
