The Athletics activated Kaprielian (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

To make room for Kaprielian on the active roster and in the rotation in advance of his season debut, the Athletics optioned No. 5 starter Adam Oller to Triple-A Las Vegas. Kaprielian topped out at four innings and 84 pitches in his third and final rehab start for Las Vegas on Sunday, so he should be capable of giving the Athletics a decent amount of length in his 2022 debut. The right-hander looked rusty during his rehab assignment, however, as he allowed 11 runs and posted a 13:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings over his three starts. As a result, fantasy managers may want to delay activating him for Sunday's start.