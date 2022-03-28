Kaprielian (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Saturday and responded well to the throwing workout, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander is scheduled to throw off a mound again Tuesday while he continues to build up after a bout with AC joint irritation in his shoulder delayed him to begin spring training. Because he has yet to face hitters in camp, Kaprielian is set to open the season on the 10-day injured list, but the fact that he hasn't been shut down from throwing suggests he'll avoid a lengthy absence. He could be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after Oakland opens its regular season April 8 in Philadelphia.