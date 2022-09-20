Kaprielian is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners at Oakland Coliseum.
Kaprielian was briefly banished to the bullpen earlier this month after a pair of rough starts, but he never appeared in relief before he was needed to rejoin the rotation as a replacement for the injured Adam Oller (rib). The right-hander proceeded to return from a two-week break to start last Thursday in Houston and fared admirably against a tough opponent, striking out four over six innings while allowing two earned runs. With Oller still on the mend, Kaprielian will return to the hill Wednesday for his 24th start of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: In line for Thursday's start•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Managing finger injury•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: No longer starting Friday•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Returns to rotation•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Loses rotation spot•